 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Things We Like About How to Get Away With Murder Star Charlie Weber
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Celebrity Couples
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Humor
Jennifer Garner Has Perfected the Art of Drinking Coffee While Wearing a Clown Nose
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Things We Like About How to Get Away With Murder Star Charlie Weber

There's something about How to Get Away With Murder star Charlie Weber that is simply irresistible. It could be his deep dimples, icy blue eyes, or glorious beard that makes it hard to not to break out into a cold sweat whenever the 38-year-old actor appears on our TV screens. It also doesn't hurt that he's newly single, so now we're thinking we might actually have a chance (an extremely slim one, but still). Keep reading as we count down of all the things we really like about How to Get Away With Murder's sexiest star.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Charlie WeberHow To Get Away With MurderEye Candy
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
How to Get Away With Murder
22 Reactions You Had to the Shocking How to Get Away With Murder Finale
by Maggie Pehanick
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Who's Dead on How to Get Away With Murder Season 3?
Viola Davis
The 10 Most Likely Candidates For Who's Dead on How to Get Away With Murder
by Maggie Pehanick
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Family Pictures
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Justin Trudeau's Butt
Humor
Think Justin Trudeau Is Sexy From the Front? Just Wait Until You See Him From Behind
by Perri Konecky
Movies Based on True Stories 2016
Best of 2016
21 Movies From 2016 That Are Based on True Stories
by Maggie Pehanick
Robert Buckley Hot Pictures
iZombie
Buckle Up, Because These Robert Buckley Pictures Are Dangerously Sexy
by Kelsie Gibson
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Is Grey's Anatomy Renewed For Season 14?
Grey's Anatomy
ABC Has Renewed Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, AND How to Get Away With Murder!
by Ryan Roschke
Chris Evans Through the Years
Chris Evans
A Very Handsome Look at Chris Evans's Hollywood Evolution
by Laura Marie Meyers
Jason Momoa's First Red Carpet Appearance
Jason Momoa
Let's All Gawk at Jason Momoa's First Red Carpet Appearance — Ever
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds