Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe

Cher made a triumphant return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Not only did the 71-year-old music icon belt out her hits, "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time," but it marked her first award show performance in over 15 years. Cher — who gave us major flashbacks in two legendary looks — was also honored with the icon award, joining the ranks of past recipients, including Prince, Jennifer Lopez, and Celine Dion, who brought the tears with "My Heart Will Go On." During her acceptance speech, Cher thanked her mom and ex-husband Sonny Bono for believing in her, adding, "There was really nothing about me that lead anyone to believe that I was going to be special." She also credited her success to luck, though we're having a hard time believing that.

Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
