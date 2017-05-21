 Skip Nav
Cher Reminds Us Mere Mortals That at 71, She Can Still Do "a 5-Minute Plank"

Cher was honored with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, and after tearing up the stage with epic back-to-back performances of "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time," the legendary 71-year-old singer and actress (yes, 71) accepted her statue with a heartfelt and inspiring speech about fighting against the odds and persevering over the past 53 years of her career — along with a friendly reminder that she can still crush "a 5-minute plank" in spite of her age. An icon.

Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller
