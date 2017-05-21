Cher's Turning Back Time With This Iconic Billboard Music Awards Look

Cher, it seems, really can turn back time, with just a look. The incomparable star gave an iconic performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, and accepted, fittingly, the Icon of the Year award, all while giving us major flashbacks in a two legendary looks.

Channeling her Bob Mackie black leotard look, it looked as if Cher walked straight out of her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video and right into 2017 — complete with see-through panels and thigh-highs. But that's just the half of it. Cher, being Cher, managed to wow the audience twice in one night with an entirely different — and equally jaw-dropping look. This time, in a blonde wig, see-through bra top, and dripping in sparkling crystals, the superstar gave us another look that'll live on long past this Sunday night.

Read on to see both outfits in all their glory.