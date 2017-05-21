Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveler

 Skip Nav
Cher may have turned 71 on Saturday, but she's still performing with the energy of a 20-year-old. The legendary singer took home the icon award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday and graced the crowd with epic performances of "Believe" and "Turn Back Time." The show was held in Las Vegas this year, so it's basically like they were in HER house. Check out the performances, and find out who took home the most awards!

