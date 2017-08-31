 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
The Royals
Princess Diana's Precious Childhood Photos Will Put a Huge Smile on Your Face
The Royals
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently soaking up the sun in Italy. On Wednesday, the parents of Luna enjoyed some rest and relaxation during their day at sea in Sardinia. While John donned blue shorts and a life vest for a few water activities, Chrissy showed off her incredible figure in a white two-piece. Aside from paddleboarding, the couple showed some sweet PDA as they snuck in a few kisses before rinsing off on their boat.

Their romantic outing comes just a few days after John opened up about their honest relationship to Cosmopolitan. "We discuss everything that's on our minds," he said. "I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together. Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, 'I want to support you and help you do it.'" Aww! It's clear that these two always know how to have a good time together.

Related
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Bring New Meaning to the Term "Relationship Goals"

That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy
That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy
That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy
That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy
That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Chrissy TeigenCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesCelebrity VacationsJohn Legend
Join The Conversation
John Legend
We Bet You Don't Know John Legend's Real Name
by Johnni Macke
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Cutest Moments
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Looked Almost Too Adorable Together
by Alessandra Foresto
Luna Watching John Legend on Sesame Street Video
Celebrity Kids
Luna Realizes Just How Legendary Her Father Is by Watching His Sesame Street Video
by Kelsie Gibson
Easy Chrissy Teigen Recipes
Chrissy Teigen
13 of the Easiest (and Tastiest!) Recipes From Chrissy Teigen
by Erin Cullum
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Photos
Celebrity PDA
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are as Smitten as High School Lovebirds
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds