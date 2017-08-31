That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently soaking up the sun in Italy. On Wednesday, the parents of Luna enjoyed some rest and relaxation during their day at sea in Sardinia. While John donned blue shorts and a life vest for a few water activities, Chrissy showed off her incredible figure in a white two-piece. Aside from paddleboarding, the couple showed some sweet PDA as they snuck in a few kisses before rinsing off on their boat.

Their romantic outing comes just a few days after John opened up about their honest relationship to Cosmopolitan. "We discuss everything that's on our minds," he said. "I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together. Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, 'I want to support you and help you do it.'" Aww! It's clear that these two always know how to have a good time together.