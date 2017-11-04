Demi Lovato Is the World's Worst (and Funniest) Guest Model on The Ellen Show

If you need a healthy dose of genuine laughter today, we recommend watching Demi Lovato on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer stopped by the show this week to help the host with a game of "What's in the Box?" Demi, who dressed up as Cinderella for the occasion, did her best Vanna White impression as a guest model but ended up hilariously failing (and almost tripping!) numerous times. See it all go down in the video above.