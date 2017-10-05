Denzel Washington Surprises an 86-Year-Old Grandma, and Her Reaction Will Make Your Day

It's no secret that Denzel Washington has a heart of gold, but just in case you had any doubts, his latest act of kindness will remind you. On Saturday, the actor gave 86-year-old Juanita Hubbard the surprise of a lifetime when he unexpectedly popped up at her home in Chicago. Denzel and his driver had been asking people for directions to a nearby restaurant when they told him that one of his biggest fans lived across the street. Juanita later posted a photo of the sweet encounter on Facebook, writing, "Mama Hubbard & Denzel Washington." The shot even got more than 100,000 "likes"! "I never would have thought he would show up on my doorstep," Juanita told the Chicago Sun Times. "I couldn't believe it." Now if only we were so lucky!



