 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Harry Connick Jr.
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
Sex and the City
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

Denzel Washington Surprises Grandma in Chicago

Denzel Washington Surprises an 86-Year-Old Grandma, and Her Reaction Will Make Your Day

It's no secret that Denzel Washington has a heart of gold, but just in case you had any doubts, his latest act of kindness will remind you. On Saturday, the actor gave 86-year-old Juanita Hubbard the surprise of a lifetime when he unexpectedly popped up at her home in Chicago. Denzel and his driver had been asking people for directions to a nearby restaurant when they told him that one of his biggest fans lived across the street. Juanita later posted a photo of the sweet encounter on Facebook, writing, "Mama Hubbard & Denzel Washington." The shot even got more than 100,000 "likes"! "I never would have thought he would show up on my doorstep," Juanita told the Chicago Sun Times. "I couldn't believe it." Now if only we were so lucky!

Related
Denzel Washington Will Never NOT Be Sexy as Hell

Join the conversation
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
The Moment Denzel Washington Found Out He Won His First SAG Award Should Not Be Missed
by Brittney Stephens
Hot Pictures and GIFs of Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington Will Never NOT Be Sexy as Hell
by Caitlin Hacker
Denzel Washington Telling First Date Story Jimmy Kimmel 2017
Celebrity Couples
Just Like a Bad Tinder Match, Denzel Washington Made His Wife Pay on Their First Date
by Quinn Keaney
Denzel Washington Speech Video at the 2017 SAG Awards
Denzel Washington
Surprise! Denzel Washington Just Won the SAG Award Over Casey Affleck and Ryan Gosling
by Maggie Pehanick
Did I Say That? With Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Even Denzel Washington Can't Remember Some of His Own Movie Lines
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds