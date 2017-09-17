 Skip Nav
Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Emmys 2017 Video

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Take a Shot at Trump at the Emmys

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton came together for an epic 9 to 5 reunion at the Emmys on Sunday night. While presenting the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie, the ladies took the opportunity to take a shot at Donald Trump. Even though they didn't name him directly, Lily and Jane compared him to Dabney Coleman's Franklin Hart Jr. from the 1980 film. "In 1980, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Jane said. "And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Lily added. This isn't the first time Lily has called out Trump. At the SAG Awards back in January, Lily compared Trump's political tactics to those of Nazis.

