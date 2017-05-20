Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Are Joking About Running for Office But . . . We Need This

Politics got you down? Looking forward to literally anyone being elected in 2020? Not only is Dwayne Johnson up for the task, he has the perfect running mate: Tom Hanks. The Rock hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and Hanks showed up to welcome him into the Five Timers Club. Alec Baldwin was there too, but Johnson all but shoved him off the stage in favor of America's sweetheart Hanks. Check out it, and get ready for this grassroots campaign.