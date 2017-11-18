 Skip Nav
Dwayne Johnson's Tweet About Not Being the Sexiest Man Alive

Dwayne Johnson Has a Theory About Why Blake Shelton Was Named Sexiest Man Alive

Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk

Dwayne Johnson was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive last year, and by now you've probably already heard that Blake Shelton received the coveted honor this year (if you haven't, let that sink in for a minute). Even though Dwayne was forced to relinquish his title, he would like everyone to know that he will always be the sexiest man alive. "Let's all just take a moment to recognize @people's Sexiest Man Alive will always be the 6'5 260lbs of tattooed brown eyed soul," Dwayne tweeted on the last day of his reign. "And clearly there's lots of steamy cheese on this pizza I'm serving. That is all. Let's get back to work."

Dwayne also seems to have a theory about why Blake was chosen over him. "Truth is I was going to become the first ever back to back SMA but that absurd fanny pack picture made its rounds on the interweb again causing @people to rethunketh the whole damn thing."

Check out the epic photo Dwayne is referring to below.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

