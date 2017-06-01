You Better Believe Ed Sheeran Sings His Old Hits During Carpool Karaoke

James Corden is taking The Late Late Show across the pond to his native London next week, and one of our favorite English singers will also be joining in on the fun. On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran will star in his first ever Carpool Karaoke session, and the sneak peek already looks amazing. Not only does he bring his guitar along for the ride as he sings "Castle on the Hill," but it looks like he'll be jamming out to some of his older hits as well. Fingers crossed he'll perform "The A Team."