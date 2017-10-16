 Skip Nav
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
Ed Sheeran's Cycling Injury Could Mean He Has to Cancel Tour Dates

Singer and erstwhile Game of Thrones star Ed Sheeran took to Instagram this morning to confirm reports that he'd been injured whilst cycling in London. Reports suggest Ed was knocked down by a car, and the photo of his cast and sling show the injuries he sustained from the accident. "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident," Ed (under)stated in the post.

This could be bad news for fans who have tickets to see Ed at his upcoming shows in Asia: he's set to kick off the next leg of his tour in Tapei on 22 Oct., but says he's now awaiting medical advice as to whether he'll be able to perform. Even if he does make those dates, it's looking highly unlikely that he'll be able to play guitar with that cast. Here's hoping he makes a quick recovery and doesn't have to make too many changes to upcoming gigs.

