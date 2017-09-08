Elisabeth Moss Spills 7 Secrets About Top of the Lake: China Girl

Of the three captivating projects Elisabeth Moss is best known for, Top of the Lake may actually be the most addictive, which is really saying something, considering her stellar performances in Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale. The Sundance mystery miniseries first premiered in 2013 and finally returns for a second season on Sunday, Sept. 10, this time costarring two women from equally addictive shows: Nicole Kidman, fresh off of Big Little Lies, and Gwendoline Christie of Game of Thrones fame.

In Top of the Lake: China Girl, Elisabeth reprises her role as detective Robin Griffin, investigating a case involving an Asian prostitute whose dead body washes up on a local beach, stuffed inside a suitcase. She's aided by Miranda, a new police recruit, played by Gwendoline. We also meet Robin's 17-year-old daughter, Mary, played by Alice Englert, whom she gave up for adoption years ago and reunites with.

I talked to Elisabeth (Lizzie, to her friends) about what fans can expect from this month's Top of the Lake: China Girl.

1. Girl power is more prevalent in this season.

In the first Top of the Lake, Robin was surrounded by men, but she's now surrounded by women: Gwen, Nicole, and Alice. "It's truly a more female story than ever. There are also the women in the brothel and the female victim who's at the center of the crime she's investigating. It's very much about female dynamics and female partnerships, friendship, the relationship between a mother and a daughter. One of the biggest things we explore is what it means to be a mother and how does someone find what kind of a mother they are when their daughter is essentially a stranger. How is she there for her daughter? How can she give her what she needs? What kind of relationship is that? All questions that I don't feel like we explore very much."



2. Game of Thrones fans will be excited to see Gwendoline Christie in a whole new light.

Elisabeth says Gwendoline, who is known for her tough character as Brienne of Tarth, brings "delicate emotion and vulnerability" to her role. "She is honestly one of the most brutally intelligent and funny people you will ever meet. Acting with her is like acting with live ammo. She demands that you are completely present 100 percent of the time. I honestly don't know how I would have done China Girl without her. We became each other's lifelines."