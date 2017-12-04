 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Elton John Mourns the Death of His Mom in a Heartbreaking Tribute: "Travel Safe Mum"
Evening Standard Theatre Awards
39 Photos From the Evening Standard Theatre Awards You Don't Want to Miss
Celebrity Couples
There's Nothing Strange About Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Christmas Party Outing
Shirtless
These 2017 Sexy Shirtless Pictures Will Have You Chugging Water Like You're in the Sahara

Elton John's Mom Dies

Elton John Mourns the Death of His Mom in a Heartbreaking Tribute: "Travel Safe Mum"

Elton John's mom, Sheila Farebrother, has passed away. "So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning," Elton wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Twitter on Monday. "I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton."

While John didn't explain the circumstances surrounding his mother's death, Elton announced this past Spring that he had reconciled with his mom after being estranged from her for almost a decade. Sheila was 92. Our thoughts go out to Elton and his family.

Image Source: Getty / KMazur
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesCelebrity TwitterRIPElton John
Elton John
Elton John Singing "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's Funeral Will Always Break Our Hearts
by Caitlin Gallagher
Elton John Lion King 20th Anniversary Performance Video
Elton John
Elton John's Surprise "Circle of Life" Performance Will Captivate You From Start to Finish
by Monica Sisavat
Elton John and David Furnish's Family Life
Elton John
8 Moments in Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship That Will Melt Your Heart
by Hedy Phillips
The Devil Wears Prada Musical Details
Elton John
Break Out Your Chanel Boots, Because The Devil Wears Prada Is Coming to Broadway
by Quinn Keaney
Famous Gay Couples Who Are Engaged or Married
Celebrity Engagements
31 Same-Sex Celebrity Couples Who Put a Ring on It
by Alyse Whitney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds