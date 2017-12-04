Elton John Mourns the Death of His Mom in a Heartbreaking Tribute: "Travel Safe Mum"

Elton John's mom, Sheila Farebrother, has passed away. "So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning," Elton wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Twitter on Monday. "I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton."

While John didn't explain the circumstances surrounding his mother's death, Elton announced this past Spring that he had reconciled with his mom after being estranged from her for almost a decade. Sheila was 92. Our thoughts go out to Elton and his family.