Emma Stone Opens Up About Her Lifelong Struggle With Anxiety

Emma Stone is using her star power to shed light on some very important issues. While promoting her film Battles of the Sexes, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her lifelong battle with anxiety when she stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. After gushing about special guest Hillary Clinton during the show, the host pulled out a drawing Emma made during a therapy session when she was 9, which showcases a stick figure of herself and a small green monster, with the text: "I'm bigger than my anxiety." "I was a very, very, very anxious child, and I had a lot of panic attacks," she explained. "I benefited in a big way from therapy." See her heartwarming video above.