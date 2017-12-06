39 Photos From the Evening Standard Theatre Awards You Don't Want to Miss

While you were cozying up on the sofa with hot chocolate and TV on Sunday, celebrities and theater stars gathered for a fun night at the 63rd Evening Standard Theatre Awards. And, boy, did they have a blast! Ruth Negga and Andrew Scott posed for the cameras together while Annabelle Wallis danced with Ophelia Lovibond and drank with Dominic Cooper — who turned photographer for the evening.

There were plenty more of our favorite faces in attendance too, including Keira Knightley and husband James Righton, Andrew Garfield, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, Anna Wintour, and Colin Firth. Ahead, see them having (probably) a better Sunday night than most of us.