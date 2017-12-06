 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
39 Photos From the Evening Standard Theatre Awards You Don't Want to Miss
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
The Royals
Harry and Meghan's Road to Romance: See How Their Lives Intertwined, Side by Side
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
39 Photos From the Evening Standard Theatre Awards You Don't Want to Miss

While you were cozying up on the sofa with hot chocolate and TV on Sunday, celebrities and theater stars gathered for a fun night at the 63rd Evening Standard Theatre Awards. And, boy, did they have a blast! Ruth Negga and Andrew Scott posed for the cameras together while Annabelle Wallis danced with Ophelia Lovibond and drank with Dominic Cooper — who turned photographer for the evening.

There were plenty more of our favorite faces in attendance too, including Keira Knightley and husband James Righton, Andrew Garfield, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, Anna Wintour, and Colin Firth. Ahead, see them having (probably) a better Sunday night than most of us.

Andrew Garfield and Ruth Negga
Suki Waterhouse
Poppy Delevingne
Annabelle Wallis and Dominic Cooper
Evgeny Lebedev and Anna Wintour
Billie Piper
James Righton and Keira Knightley
Noma Dumezweni
Liisi LaFontaine, Amber Riley, and Ibinabo Jack
Henry Holland
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Shirley Bassey and Jon Hamm
Immy and Suki Waterhouse
Erdem Moralioglu
Cush Jumbo
Ibinano Jack
Helen McCrory
Ophelia Lovibond and Annabelle Wallis
Ruth Negga
Jeremy Irvine
Arizona Muse
Naomi Ackie
Patrick Stewart
Cate Blanchett
Melanie Sykes
Colin and Livia Firth
Keira Knightley
Zendaya and Amber Riley
Zendaya
Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Noma Dumezweni
8
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Evening Standard Theatre AwardsZendayaAndrew GarfieldColin FirthRed Carpet
Zendaya
When It Comes to Off-Duty Style, Zendaya Says Her Outfits "Don't Even Have to Match"
by Marina Liao
Zendaya CoverGirl Makeup at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Zendaya
Zendaya Did Her Own Teen Choice Awards Makeup — These Are the 6 Drugstore Products She Used
by Lauren Levinson
Andrew Garfield Lip Syncing Whitney Houston Video 2017
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Lip-Syncing Whitney Houston in a Wig Deserves Your Undivided Attention
by Kelsie Gibson
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Details
Kingsman The Golden Circle
The Red Band Trailer For Kingsman: The Golden Circle Brings the Action to America
by Maggie Panos
Zendaya No Makeup and Natural Hair
Zendaya
Watch Zendaya Cover Her Acne Scars With No Other Makeup On
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds