Freddie Highmore Has This Special Title From His Bates Motel Mom, and Other Fun Facts
Freddie Highmore may be young, but he's extremely talented. The English actor has been in the spotlight for most of his life, and has managed to score some iconic roles in the process. Aside from playing Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Norman Bates on Bates Motel, Freddie is breaking new ground with his starring role as Shaun Murphy on ABC's The Good Doctor. Not only is he brilliant on screen, but he's pretty fascinating off screen as well. Did you know that he's a Cambridge graduate? Or that he refuses to use social media? See even more facts ahead.

You Don't Have to Be a Fan of Medical Dramas to Love The Good Doctor
