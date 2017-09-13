 Skip Nav
Freddie Prinze Jr. Gets Choked Up Remembering Paul Walker's She's All That Audition

Freddie Prinze Jr. couldn't help but get a little choked up when he reminisced about costarring with the late Paul Walker in 1999's She's All That. During an interview with Us Weekly, the actor recalled the moment he knew Paul, who would have been 44 on Sept. 12, was going to wind up playing his best friend in the movie. "When Paul came into audition, I didn't have cast approval, but I had what they called consultation," he explained. "I knew Paul was the right guy, and when he finished the audition, I asked if I could excuse myself to go to the bathroom. I ran outside where his car was parked. I said, 'Hey man, you're gonna get this job.' They didn't pay us anything. It was a small movie. [I said], 'They're gonna offer you $25,000, they have $75,000 in the budget. Don't say no.'"

It wasn't until years after Paul's tragic death that Freddie learned how much that moment meant to him. "I heard years later, after he passed away, that he had told his brother and his mom that story," he said, choking back tears. "To hear that that meant a lot to him to share that . . . I loved that there was still that connection there. As an actor, you don't want guys to suffer if they don't have to. You're like, 'Dude — you got the part!' He was a good dude."

Image Source: Everett Collection
