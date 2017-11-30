Gal Gadot Surprises Kelly Clarkson's Daughter With Presents, Proves Why She's Wonder Woman

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Christmas came early for Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose! On Tuesday, Kelly posted a precious photo with her 3-year-old on Instagram, thanking Gal Gadot for sending her some very special Wonder Woman gifts. "THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River Rose!!" Kelly captioned the snap. "She LOVES them! You've made a little girl very happy 😊 #galgadotforthewin." One of the gifts included an autographed photo, which Gal signed, "Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman." Aw!