Gal Gadot Surprises Kelly Clarkson's Daughter With Presents, Proves Why She's Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Gift to Kelly Clarkson's Daughter
Christmas came early for Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose! On Tuesday, Kelly posted a precious photo with her 3-year-old on Instagram, thanking Gal Gadot for sending her some very special Wonder Woman gifts. "THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River Rose!!" Kelly captioned the snap. "She LOVES them! You've made a little girl very happy 😊 #galgadotforthewin." One of the gifts included an autographed photo, which Gal signed, "Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman." Aw!