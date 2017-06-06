 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 25  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love

George Clooney said goodbye to the single life when he went public with his romance with Amal Alamuddin during an African safari in March 2014. The two had a whirlwind courtship before they made things official when they tied the knot in Venice, Italy that September after a weekend full of festivities. In their years together, they've shared plenty of sweet moments at events, on red carpets, and while fighting for causes they believe in. And in June 2017, the couple welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander. Long story short: they're kinda perfect.

Related
George and Amal Clooney Steal a Few Kisses on the Set of His New Movie
George and Amal Clooney Hit the Open Road For a Ride on His Motorcycle

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Amal ClooneyCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesGeorge Clooney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Delores15165283 Delores15165283 3 years

She'll be gone in two years. That's his limit with his girlfriends.
Celebrity PDA
Robert Pattinson Rings In His 31st Birthday With Some Sweet PDA From FKA Twigs
by Monica Sisavat
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Relationship Details
Ariana Grande
by Monica Sisavat
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Hugging in LA June 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Monica Sisavat
George Clooney's Quotes About Marriage and Fatherhood
Celebrity Couples
How George Clooney's Thoughts on Marriage and Fatherhood Changed Once He Met Amal
by Monica Sisavat
Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki's Friendship in Real Life
Supernatural
The 33 Best Moments From Jensen and Jared's Supernatural Bromance
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds