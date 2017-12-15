 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
George Clooney Gave 14 of His Friend $1 Million Dollars As a Gift
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
Anatomy of a Royal Engagement: Behind the Scenes of Harry and Meghan's Big News
The Royals
Meghan Markle Will Be the Second British Royal Bride Who Has Ever Done This

George Clooney Gave His Friends $14 Million

George Clooney Gave 14 of His Friend $1 Million Dollars As a Gift

Is George Clooney the most generous friend ever? George's business partner Rande Gerber recently revealed that back in 2013, George gifted 14 of his closest friends $1 million each. Gerber told MSNBC's Headliners that George invited "the boys" round for dinner, and left designer luggage at each place setting. On opening the bags, each friend found $1 million in $20 bills. Gerber (with whom George launched Casamigos Tequila) attempted to refuse the gift, but George argued that if Rande didn't accept the money, nobody would get it.

Gerber explained that at the time, some of their friends were going through difficult times, struggling to make ends meet. George made the gesture as a thank you for the help each of the friends had given him in the past when he was in a similar position, saying: "I want you guys to know how much you've meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you."

George and his wife Amal, who is a human rights attorney, are known for their generosity and philanthropy. They have made many generous donations to charities and worthy causes, and take every opportunity to speak out about causes that are important to them. Earlier this year it was revealed that they took in an refugee from Iraq, who is now attending the University of Chicago.

Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
Join the conversation
Amal ClooneyGeorge Clooney
Amal Clooney
The Unexpected Pair of Jeans Kate Middleton and Amal Clooney Have in Common
by Sarah Wasilak
George and Amal Clooney on Flight With Twins
Family Travel
George and Amal Clooney Just Gave Out the Most Extra Goody Bags on a Flight With Their Babies
by Perri Konecky
Amal Clooney Party Outfits
Amal Clooney
Need a Holiday Party Outfit? Amal Clooney's at Your Service
by Sarah Wasilak
Amal Alamuddin Wedding Dress
Celebrity Couples
Look Back at Amal Clooney's Whole Lineup of Wedding Weekend Looks
by Randy Miller
Amal Clooney's Blue Dress at the Suburbicon Premiere
Amal Clooney
You'll Love to Watch Amal Clooney Leave When She's in This Goddess Gown
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds