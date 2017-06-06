How George Clooney's Thoughts on Marriage and Fatherhood Changed Once He Met Amal

Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola

George Clooney may now be happily married to wife Amal and a father to two babies, but long before the human rights lawyer came along, George was one of Hollywood's hottest bachelors. The actor swore he would never get married again (he was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993) and even said he didn't "have that gene that people have to replicate." Well, a whole lot has definitely changed since then. Take a walk down memory lane and look back at George's most memorable quotes about marriage and fatherhood.



24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love Related

Image Source: Getty / Sean Gallup

Before Meeting Amal

On romantic relationships : "I've had some absolutely great relationships and some not so great relationships. I've been in some relationships where I've felt terribly alone. Just because you're with someone it doesn't mean you're incredibly happy and complete."

: "I've had some absolutely great relationships and some not so great relationships. I've been in some relationships where I've felt terribly alone. Just because you're with someone it doesn't mean you're incredibly happy and complete." On why he never used to talk about marriage : "I don't talk about it because I don't think about it. I don't ever question other peoples' versions of how they live their lives or what they do."

: "I don't talk about it because I don't think about it. I don't ever question other peoples' versions of how they live their lives or what they do." On why he wasn't married with children : "I haven't had aspirations in that way, ever. I was married in 1989. I wasn't very good at it. I was quoted as saying I'll never get married again pretty much right after I got divorced and then I've never talked about it since."

: "I haven't had aspirations in that way, ever. I was married in 1989. I wasn't very good at it. I was quoted as saying I'll never get married again pretty much right after I got divorced and then I've never talked about it since." On vowing to never get married again : "Marriage? Who knows? I've been married. It's not something I'm looking out for. Things could always change, but it's not a consideration right now. The truth is I'm really happy. The things that are a drag in my life are so outweighed by the things that are great. I have families that I spend my days with, and friends I spend my days with, and people I care very much about. I get to do what almost no one gets to do. My life's really good."

: "Marriage? Who knows? I've been married. It's not something I'm looking out for. Things could always change, but it's not a consideration right now. The truth is I'm really happy. The things that are a drag in my life are so outweighed by the things that are great. I have families that I spend my days with, and friends I spend my days with, and people I care very much about. I get to do what almost no one gets to do. My life's really good." On having kids: "I think it's the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids. It's not something to be taken lightly. I don't have that gene that people have to replicate. But everything in my life has changed over time."

Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

After Meeting Amal