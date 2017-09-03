 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Outlander
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding

Geri Horner and Kit Harington Instagram Video

You'll Crack Up Watching Kit Harington Teach Ginger Spice to Say "You Know Nothing, Jon Snow!"

#youknownothingjonsnow #gameofthrones #kitharrington #monza ☺️

A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

Game of Thrones and Spice Girls worlds collided when Geri Horner (née Halliwell) also known as Ginger Spice, ran into Kit Harington, also known as Jon Snow, at the Italian Grand Prix on Sept. 3. The English pop-singer uploaded a video of her epic encounter with the actor where she didn't miss the opportunity to practice her Game of Thrones lines with the star. "You know nothing, Jon Snow!" Geri says in the clip, practicing her best Ygritte accent. Luckily, Kit steps in and helps her get the line right. "That's it, I mean, you've got the part," he told Geri before she attempts the line once more. "No, you lost it again!" he joked. Watch the video above and prepare to crack up laughing.

Join the conversation
Kit HaringtonGame Of ThronesGeri Halliwell
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Hilarious Nickname For Kit Harington in This Selfie
by Caitlin Hacker
Kit Harington Shirtless Pictures
Kit Harington
12 Times Kit Harington Went Shirtless and Made You Feel Like You Won the Game of Thrones
by Monica Sisavat
Was Jon Snow's Game of Thrones Finale Speech About Trump?
Donald Trump
You Weren't the Only One Who Caught a Trump Connection in the Game of Thrones Finale
by Lindsay Miller
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Pictures
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
by Laura Marie Meyers
Game of Thrones Cast Instagram Pictures
Game of Thrones
52 Must-See Photos of the Game of Thrones Cast Out of Character
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds