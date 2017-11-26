 Skip Nav
All the Marilyn Monroe Gift Ideas Your Heart Could Ever Desire
All the Marilyn Monroe Gift Ideas Your Heart Could Ever Desire

Chances are you or someone in your life love Marilyn Monroe, and with the holidays almost here, now is the perfect time to start crossing names off your list. From one-of-a-kind household items to fun collectibles, we've got all the presents you need this year. And who knows? You might even end up grabbing a few things for yourself. Don't worry — we won't blame you.

The Details of JFK's "Affair" With Marilyn Monroe Are Way More Chill Than We've Been Told
Marilyn Monroe Wonderful Quote Mug
$10
from retroplanet.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Lunch Box
$13
from retroplanet.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Cordless Wood Wall Clock
$20
from retroplanet.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Highball Glass Set
$20
from retroplanet.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Acrylic Travel Cup
$10
from retroplanet.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Acrylic LED Lightcell
$190
from retroplanet.com
Buy Now
Seven Year Itch Stretched Canvas
$100
from retroplanet.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe "Who Me?" Tee
$19
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Color Portraits Puzzle
$20
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Beach Life-Size Standee
$40
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Blanket
$30
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Ceramic Coaster Set
$20
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe
$26
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Poster
$8
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Hanging Glass Ornament
$20
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Tritan Water Bottle
$17
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Tote Bag
$18
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Throw Pillow
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe iPhone Case
$25
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Leggings
$40
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Laptop Sleeve
$35
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Watercolor Duvet Cover
$86
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Crown Skin
$25
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Baby Onesie
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Studio Pouch
$13
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Makeup Brush Holder
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Facial Outline Towels
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Magazine Purse
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Red Lips Wine Glass
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Jewelry Dish
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Coffee Table
$186
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Plate
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Handmade Quotes
$21
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Being Normal Is Boring" Hoodie
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Well Behaved Women" Necklace
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Some Like It Hot DVD
$15
from marilynmonroe.shop.musictoday.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
