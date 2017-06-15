 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Maybe It's Time to Stop Asking Goldie Hawn Why She Hasn't Married Kurt Russell
Tattoos
The 25 Best Celebrity Tattoos
Celebrity Friendships
Leonardo DiCaprio Had a Dudes' Day Out With Tobey and Orlando, and Lord Knows What Happened
Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time

Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Married?

Maybe It's Time to Stop Asking Goldie Hawn Why She Hasn't Married Kurt Russell

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell first met while starring in 1968's The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but it wasn't until 1983 that they began dating while working on their second joint film, Swing Shift. The couple recently rang in their 34th anniversary, an incredible feat for any couple but especially one made up of Hollywood A-listers. But what is particularly unique about Kurt and Goldie's relationship is the fact that they aren't married. Over their three decades together, they haven't felt the need to "make it official," and it's something that still seems to both fascinate and perplex the public.

"A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication."

It feels like in nearly every interview Goldie does with a major publication, she is asked about her choice not to marry Kurt. Despite the fact that she has made her reasons painfully clear over the years, Goldie is still bombarded with questions about how she could so bravely stay in a relationship with a man and have the audacity not to enter into a legally recognized union that has a large chance of ending in divorce. Like, how dare she?! Goldie has answered these questions with aplomb because she's Goldie f*cking Hawn, but it might officially be time to maybe trust that she knows what she's doing in her own relationship and accept that maybe their arrangement isn't that hard to wrap a head around. Goldie certainly isn't the only celebrity to eschew marriage in favor of a more modern, independent romantic lifestyle, and we should stop acting like it's some wacky concept.

"There's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz

What's worth noting is that being a woman with 50 years in the entertainment business, a woman who scored a spot in The Nutcracker at 10 years old, opened her own ballet academy, and founded a charity dedicated to improving the academic lives of young kids, should warrant some more interesting, thought-provoking questions than why she hasn't felt the need to marry a man who she has been in a committed relationship with since many of us were in diapers, a man with whom she has built a beautiful family and a complete life full of love, understanding, respect, "fun, laughs, and sex."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The question is, 'Why (get married)?' it's not, 'Why not?' We love each other. We fight the way people are supposed to fight. We love our lives together."

The societal pressure to get married is everywhere and usually focused on women. Getting hitched is touted as the ultimate goal for us ladies, which could explain why we rarely hear about Kurt Russell being asked these types of questions — for some reason it falls on Goldie to constantly explain their joint decision to enjoy life without a marriage license. But instead of putting the emphasis on Why haven't you guys gotten married? we should shift the conversation to include more questions about their commitment to keeping things fresh after 34 years, helping their children become Hollywood stars in their own right, and staying fly as hell on the red carpet. After all, not being married might actually be the biggest "secret" to Goldie and Kurt's relationship success — so can't we just celebrate it?

Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity CouplesGoldie HawnKurt RussellMarriage
Join The Conversation
Relationships
If You Can't Agree on These Things, You Shouldn't Get Married
by Nicole Yi
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Jeffrey Masters LGBTQ Pride Personal Essay
Popsugar Pride
Being Gay Might Be Considered Cool These Days — but That Doesn't Mean It's Easy
by Jeffrey Masters
Lauren Morelli Interview About OITNB Season 5
Samira Wiley
by Quinn Keaney
Best Wedding Trends 2017
Wedding
These Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds