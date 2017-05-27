Music Legend Gregg Allman Dies at 69

Gregg Allman passed away at age 69 on Saturday, Billboard confirms. The legendary Southern Rock pioneer, who founded The Allman Brothers Band, was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010. While his cause of death has yet to be revealed, Gregg "passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia," according to a statement on his website. Gregg composed such classics as "Midnight Rider," "Melissa," and "Whipping Post." Gregg is survived by wife Shannon, daughters Layla and Delilah, and sons Devon and Elijah, whom he shares with ex-wife Cher.

Image Source: Getty / Chris McKay