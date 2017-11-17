 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Bellatrix Lestrange and Narcissa Malfoy Reunited, and It Was Pure Magic
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
18 Actors Who Couldn't Seem to Stop Dating Their Costars
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bellatrix Lestrange and Narcissa Malfoy Reunited, and It Was Pure Magic

On Thursday night, something magical happened in London: Bellatrix Lestrange and Narcissa Malfoy (sorry, I mean Helena Bonham Carter and Helen McCrory) reunited at the Save the Children's Magical Winter Gala. Armed with their wands and, in Helena's case, a pair of ears, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in style, mingling with other famous faces such as the incredibly charming Luke Evans. Read on to see more pictures of the night.

Related
All the Magical Harry Potter Reunions You May Have Missed
Helena Bonham Carter, Luke Evans, Joely Richardson, and Helen McCrory
Alice Temperley and Helen McCrory
Luke Evans
Helen McCrory, Helena Bonham Carter, and Joely Richardson
Simon Motson and Myleene Klass
Helena Bonham Carter and Luke Evans
Helena Bonham Carter
Mo Farah
Prue Leith
Helen McCrory, Solange Azagury-Patridge, and Claudia Winkleman
Helen McCrory, Helena Bonham Carter, and Joely Richardson
Helena Bonham Carter and Natasha Kaplinsky
Dynamo
Helena Bonham Carter and Myleene Klass
Helen McCrory and Helena Bonham Carter
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
ReunionsHelen McCroryHelena Bonham CarterHarry Potter
Nostalgia
This Sorting Hat Candle Changes Colors to Reveal Your Hogwarts House
by Brinton Parker
Harry Potter Bath Bomb Holiday Gift Set 2017
Holiday Beauty
This Harry Potter Bath Bomb Set Is the Next Best Thing to a Weasley Christmas Package
by Brinton Parker
Emma Watson Looks Like Helena Bonham Carter
Harry Potter
The 2 Harry Potter Stars You Never Realized Look Alike — Until Now
by Ryan Roschke
The British Royal Family in Movies and TV
The Royals
The Best and Worst Onscreen Versions of the Royal Family
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Ocean's Eight Set Pictures
Ocean's 8
Here's the First Look at Rihanna's Character in Ocean's Eight
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds