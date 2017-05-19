 Skip Nav
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke
Harry Styles ended his week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden on a high note on Thursday with his first solo "Carpool Karaoke" session without One Direction. Aside from singing his hit "Sign of the Times," which Harry admitted sometimes makes him cry on stage "in a cool way", Harry and James also jammed out to a few other classics like Outkast's "Hey Ya!" The two even carved out a little time to reenact famous scenes from Notting Hill and Titanic, proving Harry needs to do a romantic comedy ASAP.
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsHarry StylesJames Corden
