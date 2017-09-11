Harry Styles Just Nailed a Fleetwood Mac Classic, and You Have to Hear It

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty

Harry Styles hit the Radio 1 Live Lounge on Monday, guitar in tow, for an unforgettable live performance. Showcasing some incredible vocals, he performed a few of his own solo tracks before taking on something a little more unexpected. No Live Lounge is complete without a cover version, and Harry definitely took on the big guns when he tackled Fleetwood Mac's classic hit "The Chain" from the seminal album Rumours.

Harry also performed his own songs, including "Sign of the Times."

And "Two Ghosts."

Anyone else got chills?

