Harry Styles Just Nailed a Fleetwood Mac Classic, and You Have to Hear It

Harry Styles hit the Radio 1 Live Lounge on Monday, guitar in tow, for an unforgettable live performance. Showcasing some incredible vocals, he performed a few of his own solo tracks before taking on something a little more unexpected. No Live Lounge is complete without a cover version, and Harry definitely took on the big guns when he tackled Fleetwood Mac's classic hit "The Chain" from the seminal album Rumours.

Songs don't really get much bigger than this - @Harry_Styles nails his #R1LiveLoungeMonth cover of the legendary @fleetwoodmac's The Chain ✨ pic.twitter.com/oCbJNgtW5F — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 11, 2017

Harry also performed his own songs, including "Sign of the Times."

How good does Sign Of The Times sound in the Live Lounge? 🌸#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/dNUz6tYw5e — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 11, 2017

And "Two Ghosts."

Two Ghosts sounds perfect in the Live Lounge ✨ pic.twitter.com/9KibhzEIpL — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 11, 2017

