Hoda and Kathie Lee Drinking Wine on Stage at the CMTs Will Make You Say "Me"
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Usher
Usher Teaches His Adorable Son a Little Thing or 2 About Red Carpet Swagger
Celebrity Couples
8 Women Who Bagged Ryan Reynolds Before Blake Lively
Hoda and Kathie Lee Drinking Wine on Stage at the CMTs Will Make You Say "Me"

Even if you don't watch Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford's hour of the Today show, there's still a good chance you've heard about the duo's love of wine. No matter how early it is, they're always willing to throw one (or two or three) back on TV. They brought their passion to the CMT Awards on Wednesday night while presenting an award and couldn't have looked happier with their liquid accessories. While giggling with each other on stage and posing for photos with Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, the wine glasses didn't leave their hands (and we don't blame them!).

Today's Hoda Kotb Adopts a Baby Girl

Pippa Middleton
by Marcia Moody
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas's Cutest Pictures
Demi Lovato
9 Years of Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas's Unbreakable Friendship in Pictures
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez's Sexy Legs
Selena Gomez
27 Times Selena Gomez's Outfit Expertly Showed Off Her Legs
by Alessandra Foresto
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds