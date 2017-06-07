Hoda and Kathie Lee Drinking Wine on Stage at the CMTs Will Make You Say "Me"

Even if you don't watch Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford's hour of the Today show, there's still a good chance you've heard about the duo's love of wine. No matter how early it is, they're always willing to throw one (or two or three) back on TV. They brought their passion to the CMT Awards on Wednesday night while presenting an award and couldn't have looked happier with their liquid accessories. While giggling with each other on stage and posing for photos with Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, the wine glasses didn't leave their hands (and we don't blame them!).