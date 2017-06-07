Hot Male Country Singers 2017
2017's Hottest Country Stars Make Strumming a Guitar So Damn Sexy
Photo 1 of 19
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
2017's Hottest Country Stars Make Strumming a Guitar So Damn Sexy
Country musicians can't help but ooze good ol' fashioned sex appeal. Decked out in snug jeans and cowboy hats, passionately pouring their hearts out, nimbly strumming their guitars — how can you not fall for them? Save a horse, ride a cowboy, indeed.
Here are the hottest cowboys on the country music scene this year, a mix of fresh faces and fellas who've had a few rodeos under their belt. Now have a cold beer handy — things are about to heat up!