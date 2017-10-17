 Skip Nav
23 Dreamy Photos of JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Fairy-Tale Romance

John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, had one of the most idyllic marriages in history. The couple tied the knot on Sept. 12, 1953, and welcomed four children (two of whom tragically passed away after birth) together before the then-president was assassinated in 1963. During their time together, John and Jackie's relationship was the epitome of an American fairy-tale romance: the go-getting young photographer falling for a handsome politician, soon becoming US royalty and transforming the White House into their very own version of Camelot. We're looking back on the dreamiest photos of John and Jackie — the ones that paint the picture of the fantasy that remains over 50 years after the fairy tale ended.

Early 1950s
Early 1950s
1952
1953
1953
1953
1956
1957
1958
1958
1958, With Daughter Caroline
1960, With Daughter Caroline
1960, With Son John Jr.
1961
1961
1961
1962
1962
1962
1963
1963
1963
1963
