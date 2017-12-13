 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
J.K. Rowling Is 1 of Only 65 People to Hold This Royal Honor
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly in LA After Revealing Pregnancy News
Celebrity Couples
Who Is the Cutest Celebrity Couple of 2017?

JK Rowling Made Companion of Honor by Prince William

J.K. Rowling Is 1 of Only 65 People to Hold This Royal Honor

JK Rowling had a busy and exciting day on Tuesday, when she received the Companion of Honor from Prince William at Buckingham Palace. The author described herself as feeling "deeply honored and proud" to be awarded the honor for her services in literature and philanthropy. It comes after a testing few days for Rowling, who was forced to finally make a statement about the controversial casting of Johnny Depp in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The Order of Companions of Honor was established in 1971 to recognize outstanding achievement in the arts and is an award only held by a limited number of 65 people at once. Rowling joins the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Stephen Hawking, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Maggie Smith, and Delia Smith. The author said in a statement, "To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honor, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege." Rowling's honor joins the OBE she received in 2001.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Buckingham PalaceJK RowlingPrince William
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
J.K. Rowling Finally Breaks Her Silence About the Johnny Depp Casting Controversy
by Quinn Keaney
Harry Potter Hagrid Reddit Theory
JK Rowling
A New Harry Potter Theory Suggests Hagrid Is More Powerful Than You Thought
by Kelsey Garcia
Gifts Inspired by the British Royal Family
Holiday Entertainment
18 Gifts For a Perfectly Royal Holiday
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Best Dumbledore Quotes
JK Rowling
29 Dumbledore Quotes That Will Inspire You to Do Magical Things
by Hilary White
Royal Family Christmas Traditions For Kids
The Royals
11 Christmas Traditions the Kids of the Royal Family Do Every Year
by Johnni Macke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds