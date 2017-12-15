 Skip Nav
Will and Jaden Smith Are the Most Adorable Father-Son Duo at an LA Movie Premiere
Will and Jaden Smith Are the Most Adorable Father-Son Duo at an LA Movie Premiere

It's safe to say Will and Jaden Smith had more fun than anyone else at the world premiere of Netflix's Bright in LA on Wednesday night. The 49-year-old and proud father brought along his 19-year-old mini me, who performed on the red carpet and also posed for selfies with his famous dad. Will looked sharp in a navy blue suit and made sure to grab photos with costars Lucy Fry and Joel Edgerton, as well as Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish. Jaden opted for a more casual look, sporting a denim jacket, sweats, and gold chains around his neck.

In April, Will helped Jaden prepare for a movie role by chopping off his blond dreadlocks. "Maybe I should've used scissors?!" he joked, sharing photos of Jaden's new look. See more of their fun night out now below, then check out the Smith family's most memorable moments on the red carpet.

