 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
James Corden Pays Tribute to His Hometown After the London Bridge Attack
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Couples
8 Women Who Bagged Ryan Reynolds Before Blake Lively
Prince
The Perfect Way to Honor Prince Today Is With This Impeccable Tap Dancing Routine

James Corden Talks About London Bridge Terror Attack 2017

James Corden Pays Tribute to His Hometown After the London Bridge Attack

James Corden is taking The Late Late Show to London this week, but before kicking things off, he took a moment to pay tribute to the lives lost during the London Bridge Terror Attack on Saturday. "I'm so sad when I think about all the times that I took this job that I had to open our show talking about such atrocities trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none," he said during his monologue on Tuesday. "Some people might say it's a strange time to do a variety show from this city — I couldn't disagree more." As he walked down the rainy sidewalk, he explained how proud he was to be able to show off his hometown's beauty, diversity, and it's stoic determination to not let anything stand in its way. "This is not a country that feels afraid," he added.
Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsJames Corden
Join The Conversation
Katy Perry
Katy Perry's SNL Performance Will Have You Saying, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"
by Monica Sisavat
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Katy Perry Carpool Karaoke Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Katy Perry Tells the Whole Story Behind Her Taylor Swift Feud: "She Started It"
by Kelsie Gibson
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds