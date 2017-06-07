James Corden Pays Tribute to His Hometown After the London Bridge Attack

James Corden is taking The Late Late Show to London this week, but before kicking things off, he took a moment to pay tribute to the lives lost during the London Bridge Terror Attack on Saturday. "I'm so sad when I think about all the times that I took this job that I had to open our show talking about such atrocities trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none," he said during his monologue on Tuesday. "Some people might say it's a strange time to do a variety show from this city — I couldn't disagree more." As he walked down the rainy sidewalk, he explained how proud he was to be able to show off his hometown's beauty, diversity, and it's stoic determination to not let anything stand in its way. "This is not a country that feels afraid," he added.