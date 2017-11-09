Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family

 Skip Nav
Unite the clans. 24hrs in Belfast GOT Super honored to once apart of this show. I love seeing all my friends and new ones @khivju your a fucking legend Mad crazy love to Dan and David and Every one i saw i know u just started good luck with filming the greatest show in history have fun Aloha Drogo

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

When Jason Momoa isn't rocking his Aquaman suit on set or getting secretly married, he's jetting around the world promoting the upcoming release of Justice League. But when these travels brought Jason to Belfast, Ireland, for a mere 24 hours, it presented a golden opportunity: the chance to reunite with his former Game of Thrones costars.

Jason, who also recently reunited with onscreen wife Emilia Clarke during his Justice League press tour, met up with series creators Dan Weiss and David Benioff, Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) for whiskey during his short visit. Suffice it to say that the reunion of so many fan-favorite faces set Game of Thrones enthusiasts' hearts aflutter — thousands of excited comments filled Jason's Instagram album within a few hours.

Each photo of the "family" reunion is better than the last — just swipe through in Jason's Instagram post to see the group's fun evening and, more importantly, Kit Harington's adorable turtleneck sweater. Good luck wiping that smile off your face!

