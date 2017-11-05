 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades — and It Shows
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Instagram Photo November 2017

Emilia Clarke Reunites With Jason Momoa, Confirms He's Still Her Sun and Stars

When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins 😁 (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) 🍸 @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN 😍🐲 #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon 💪🏻🥂🏆

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

Emilia Clarke reunited with her former Game of Thrones costar Jason Momoa in London on Saturday, and as expected, fans of the popular HBO series were left shook. "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins 😁 (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) 🍸," Emilia captioned a photo of the two smiling ear to ear on Instagram. "@prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN 😍🐲." If that weren't enough, Jason, who recently wed Lisa Bonet, commented underneath the picture, writing, "You are and will always be the Moon of my life What an epic night I miss you always Aloha Drogo." Yep, we're shook too.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsEmilia ClarkeJason Momoa
Ray Fisher
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
by Terry Carter
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Married
Celebrity Couples
Surprise! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Weren't Actually Married Until Last Month
by Kelsie Gibson
Han Solo Spinoff Movie Instagrams
Star Wars
20 Photos From the Han Solo Movie Set That Will Send Your Excitement Into Hyperdrive
by Quinn Keaney
Jason Momoa as Aquaman Pictures
Jason Momoa
These Peeks of Jason Momoa as Aquaman Prove That He's the Perfect Casting Choice
by Brinton Parker
Jason Momoa on the Beach in Australia September 2017
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's Shirt Isn't the Only Thing That's Ripped in These Photos
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds