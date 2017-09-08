Jennifer Lopez Is Such a Proud Mom on Her Twins' First Day of Fourth Grade

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Jennifer Lopez's twins are growing up right before our eyes. Nine-year-old Max and Emme had their first day of fourth grade this week, and their famous mom couldn't help but be a regular parent for a second — you know, amid her life as a glamorous performer and actress — to show off the momentous occasion on Instagram. "So proud of my babies... #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love," she captioned the photo of them in their uniforms.

Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony blessed the world with their "coconuts," as J Lo calls the twins, in February 2008, and ever since then, we've been obsessed with watching them and their fun lives. They are indeed the perfect combination of their mom and dad, looking adorable in their matching blazers and cute smiles.

Max and Emme had the Summer of all Summers before they started school. The twins spent time hanging out by the pool and beach in the Hamptons with their mom's new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and even down in Miami at Alex's home with his daughters.