 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Social Media
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
Taylor Swift
A Full Rundown of Taylor Swift's Hollywood Dating History

Are Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Back Together?

Are Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Back Together? All Signs (and Tweets) Point to Yes

If Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have been leaving a trail of breadcrumbs about their relationship status, we're happy to follow. The pair, who dated for around a year before quietly calling it quits in January, simultaneously warmed and broke fans' hearts by speaking sweetly about one another to the press following their breakup. But in recent weeks, the former flames have hinted that they are back on with a series of Twitter posts — and Jenny's latest tweet seems to confirm their rekindled relationship.

The hints started when the pair not-so-subtly flirted in a Twitter exchange on Oct. 23. Then, after Chris posted two separate videos to his Twitter featuring Jenny's distinctive voice, she tweeted about "her boyfriend."

Aww! Adorable anecdote about online shopping aside, the couple certainly isn't bothering to hide their rekindled romance. And to that, we only have one thing to say:

Image Source: Giphy

Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
Join the conversation
Celebrity RelationshipsCelebrity TweetsJenny SlateChris Evans
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Chris Evans Forced to Tap Dance on Ellen by His 10-Year-Old Costar
by Quinn Keaney
Gifted Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Take Their Romance to the Big Screen in Gifted
by Kelsie Gibson
Chris Evans Video Reuniting With Dog
Chris Evans
Chris Evans Reuniting With His Dog Is the Purest Joy You'll Ever Experience
by Brinton Parker
Chris Evans Visits Children's Hospital in LA March 2017
Chris Evans
Chris Evans Proves He's a Real-Life Superhero by Visiting Sick Kids at a Hospital
by Monica Sisavat
Chris Evans Tweets About His Dog July 2017
Chris Evans
Chris Evans's Love For His Dog, Dodger, Will Make Your Heart Grow 2 Sizes
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds