 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jessica Simpson Shares the Sweetest Family Snaps
Celebrity Couples
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Modern Family Is Absolutely Golden
Celebrity PDA
35 Snaps That Prove Ian and Nikki Are Over the Moon in Love
Barack Obama
Where in the World Is Barack Obama? We Investigate
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 122  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Jessica Simpson Shares the Sweetest Family Snaps

Jessica Simpson loves to share adorable family moments on Instagram, and we can't get enough. Earlier this month, she shared a beautiful snap featuring husband Eric Johnson and their two kids, Maxwell and Ace, writing, "7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later #may21 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE." When the mom of two isn't showing off her impressive figure or posing for selfies with her children, she often steps behind the lens to capture new memories. Keep reading to see more of the family's sweetest moments together, and be sure to check out all the celebrity families you should be following on Instagram!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Ace JohnsonCelebrity InstagramsMaxwell JohnsonEric JohnsonCelebrity KidsJessica Simpson
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Lisa14737646 Lisa14737646 2 years

sure looks like her momma
Celebrity Couples
Wedding Bells: 15 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Iggy Azalea "Mo Bounce" Dance Video
Iggy Azalea
by Brittney Stephens
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Family Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Miley and Liam Haven't Gotten Married Yet, but They're Already 1 Big Family
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrity Kids
Jessica Simpson and Her Kids Get Ridiculously Adorable at Her Fashion Show
by Nick Maslow
Kim Kardashian's Most Outrageous Mom Moments
Kim Kardashian
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
by Lisa Horten
Jessica Simpson Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Look Back at Jessica Simpson's Personal Pregnancy Snaps!
by Lauren Turner
Jessica Simpson's Son Ace at 3 Months | Picture
Jessica Simpson
Look at How Much Jessica Simpson's Son Has Grown!
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Biking Instagram Video
Celebrity Friendships
by Monica Sisavat
Funny Kate Middleton Pictures 2017
Kate Middleton
by Caitlin Hacker
Mariah Carey's Sexiest Instagram Photos
Mariah Carey
These Sexy Instagrams Show Mariah Carey Looks Better Than Ever
by Alessandra Foresto
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cutest Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Warning: You're Not Ready For These Adorable Snaps of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids
by Monica Sisavat
Pink's Push Present From Carey Hart 2017
Celebrity Couples
Pink's Push Present From Carey Hart Is Not at All What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds