Jim Carrey Gives the Most Cringeworthy, Bizarre Interview at NYFW: "I Don't Care"

"Well, you definitely can't say that Jim Carrey gives a boring interview." That was the best way E! News could explain their recent chat with the famous comedian at Harper's Bazaar's party celebrating icons during New York Fashion Week on Friday. After circling reporter Catt Sadler on the red carpet, Jim candidly blurted out that "there is no meaning to any of this," and that's when things got weird. As he attempted to explain why he doesn't believe in icons (or personalities for that matter), Catt flashed the camera a few confused looks, before he ultimately stated, "There is no me. We don't matter," and walked away. See the awkward encounter above.