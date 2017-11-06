 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades — and It Shows
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair

Jimmy Fallon's Mom Dies

The Tonight Show Cancels Tapings After Jimmy Fallon's Mom Passes Away

This post has been updated with new information.

The Tonight Show has been put on hold this week as the show's host, Jimmy Fallon, mourns the death of his mother. "On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss," the network said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon's love, kindness and support." On Saturday, Jimmy's mother, Gloria, 68, passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. The late-night talk-show host had also canceled Friday's taping of The Tonight Show citing a "private Fallon family matter." Shortly after her death, Jimmy released a statement simply saying, "Today I lost my biggest fan." Gloria is survived by her husband, James Fallon; her two children, Jimmy and Gloria; and her two grandchildren, Winnie and Frances Fallon.

Image Source: Getty / Gerardo Mora
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesRIPJimmy Fallon
Late Night Highlights
Watch Gal Gadot Try a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup For the First Time Ever
by Erin Cullum
Miley Cyrus Lip Sync Battle With Jimmy Fallon Video
Late Night Highlights
Miley Cyrus Casually Does a Split in the Middle of Her Lip Sync Battle With Jimmy Fallon
by Kelsie Gibson
Kelly Ripa Talking About Daughter Lola on The Tonight Show
Celebrity Kids
The Savage Move Kelly Ripa Pulled When Her Daughter Didn't Like Her Throwback Halloween Photo
by Kelsie Gibson
Miley Cyrus Performing Dolly Parton Song With Jimmy Fallon
Music
Miley Cyrus Morphs Into Godmother Dolly Parton With This "Islands in the Stream" Cover
by Quinn Keaney
Miley Cyrus Thank You Note to Hillary Clinton Video
Late Night Highlights
Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears While Writing a Thank You Note to Hillary Clinton
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds