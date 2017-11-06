The Tonight Show Cancels Tapings After Jimmy Fallon's Mom Passes Away

This post has been updated with new information.

The Tonight Show has been put on hold this week as the show's host, Jimmy Fallon, mourns the death of his mother. "On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss," the network said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon's love, kindness and support." On Saturday, Jimmy's mother, Gloria, 68, passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. The late-night talk-show host had also canceled Friday's taping of The Tonight Show citing a "private Fallon family matter." Shortly after her death, Jimmy released a statement simply saying, "Today I lost my biggest fan." Gloria is survived by her husband, James Fallon; her two children, Jimmy and Gloria; and her two grandchildren, Winnie and Frances Fallon.