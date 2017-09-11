Jimmy Kimmel's Son Attends His "First Red Carpet" Less Than 5 Months After Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel's son, Billy, is such a strong little guy! The late-night talk show host was all about family this weekend when he attended the 8th Annual LA Loves Alex's Lemonade at UCLA's Royce Quad on Saturday. Jimmy spent the sunny afternoon raising money for childhood cancer research with his wife, Molly McNearney, and their two children, Jane and Billy. The event comes just four months after Jimmy revealed in an emotional monologue on his show that Billy, who was born in April, suffers from a rare heart condition and had to have one of likely three open-heart surgeries a few days after his birth.

While attending the event, Jimmy gave an update on how Billy is doing now, telling Us Weekly, "Billy is doing well. He's right there! He's got to have another operation soon, but he's doing well. He seems to be strong. He pulls hair, that's for sure!" He also adorably joked that the event marked Billy's first official red carpet appearance. In addition to the little one snuggling up in his dad's arms, Jane sipped on lemonade and giggled for the cameras. This family is just too cute.