John Cena's Fans Thank Him For Changing Their Lives, and the Video Will Wreck You

Are you sitting down? OK, perfect. It's no secret that John Cena loves his fans, but recently, a group of fans flipped the script on him and decided to surprise him for a change. During an interview with Cricket Wireless, the WWE superstar received a bunch of cards from people thanking him for changing their lives, and things definitely got emotional. One fan thanked John for being his "light in a decade of darkness," while a little boy named Tyler Schweer recorded a special video, telling a story about how his mom was diagnosed with cancer and how John's words taught him to never give up. But what John didn't know was that all those fans were standing backstage listening to him read each and every note. Watch John's emotional reaction in the video above, and get ready to turn into a complete wreck.

