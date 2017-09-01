Shaq and John Cena Cram Into a Tiny Car For Their Surprisingly Good Carpool Karaoke

 Skip Nav
Following the Cyrus family's fun appearance on Carpool Karaoke: The Series earlier this week, the show took things up a notch and enlisted John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal for their latest installment. Not only do the two stars barely manage to squeeze into a tiny car together (John is 6'1" and Shaq is 7'1"), but we even get a preview of Shaq's surprisingly good vocals — who knew he could sing? Check out the clip above before the full video drops on Apple Music on Sept. 5.
