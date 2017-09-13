 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
29 Photos of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel That Will Break Your Heart in 2
Miley Cyrus
Let Miley Cyrus Be Your Halloween Costume Inspiration This Year
Marilyn Monroe
In Case You Didn't Know, Marilyn Monroe's Real Name Wasn't Actually Marilyn Monroe
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat

This month marks 14 years since Johnny Cash's death, and while the legendary musician was known for his "steady like a train, sharp like a razor" voice, it was his marriage to June Carter that people really fell in love with. Despite going through years of hardships with Johnny's infidelity during his first marriage to Vivian Liberto and his heavy drug and alcohol abuse, they eventually made things official when they tied the knot in 1968. The two, who had children from previous marriages, had one son together, John, and made music together until June's passing in May 2003 (John died four months later).

They were known for being fiercely in love, and it's a partnership that's both inspiring and timeless. Johnny wrote June a beautiful letter for her 65th birthday in 1994, which was voted by a British poll as the most romantic letter of all time. In it, the singer, also known as the "Man in Black," wrote, "You still fascinate and inspire me. You influence me for the better. You're the object of my desire, the #1 Earthly reason for my existence." Keep reading for some of their sweetest moments together.

Related
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"

17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Lopez
by Alessandra Foresto
What Does It Mean When a Royal Girlfriend Meets the Queen?
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Instagram Photo Sept. 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Pictures
Pippa Middleton
A Few Rare Glimpses of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance
by Kelsie Gibson
'90s Halloween Couples Costumes
Nostalgia
12 Bomb Dot Com Halloween Costumes For Couples
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds