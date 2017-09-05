 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Labor Day Weekend Could Double as Another Honeymoon

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich don't need the tropical shores of Seychelles to show off their sweet love. The couple, who tied the knot in Idaho in early July, enjoyed some fun in the sun as they hit up Manhattan Beach, CA, with friends and family on Labor Day. While Brooks donned a pair of blue shorts, the Dancing With the Stars judge showed off her washboard abs in a polka-dot bikini. Aside from braving the waves, the newlyweds enjoyed a nice walk on the beach as they greeted friends with a warm hug. They even had a friendly competition with Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, as they played games in the sand. See more of their fun-filled outing ahead.

Related
The Story of How Julianne Hough Met Brooks Laich Will Make You Believe in Destiny

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Labor Day Weekend Could Double as Another Honeymoon
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Labor Day Weekend Could Double as Another Honeymoon
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Labor Day Weekend Could Double as Another Honeymoon
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Labor Day Weekend Could Double as Another Honeymoon
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Labor Day Weekend Could Double as Another Honeymoon
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Brooks LaichJulianne Hough Bikini PicturesCelebrity CouplesJulianne HoughCelebrity VacationsSummerBikini
Join The Conversation
ronda rousey
by Monica Sisavat
Beyonce and JAY-Z at the Made in America Festival 2017
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Lais Ribeiro Sexiest Bikini Pictures
Lais Ribeiro
15 Bikini Photos of Lais Ribeiro That'll Make You Say, "Excuse Me, but Damn!"
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Casserole Recipes
Summer
Your Goal For Summer: Bake Up These Ultracomforting Casseroles
by Erin Cullum
Gabrielle Union Bikini Pictures
Gabrielle Union
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds