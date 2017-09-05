Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich at the Beach September 2017
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Labor Day Weekend Could Double as Another Honeymoon
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Labor Day Weekend Could Double as Another Honeymoon
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich don't need the tropical shores of Seychelles to show off their sweet love. The couple, who tied the knot in Idaho in early July, enjoyed some fun in the sun as they hit up Manhattan Beach, CA, with friends and family on Labor Day. While Brooks donned a pair of blue shorts, the Dancing With the Stars judge showed off her washboard abs in a polka-dot bikini. Aside from braving the waves, the newlyweds enjoyed a nice walk on the beach as they greeted friends with a warm hug. They even had a friendly competition with Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, as they played games in the sand. See more of their fun-filled outing ahead.
0previous images
-26more images