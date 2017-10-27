Selena Gomez Cries in First Interview About Kidney Transplant: "Francia Saved My Life"

 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez and her longtime friend, Francia Raisa, are speaking out about the kidney transplant that changed both of their lives for the first time. The two sat down with Today's Savannah Gunthrie in an interview set to air on Oct. 30, where they opened up about their shared experience. "My kidneys were just done," Selena said while wiping away tears. "That was it. I didn't want to ask a single person in my life, and that was the day I came home and found out. She volunteered and did it." Savannah then asked Selena if she feels Francia saved her life, to which Selena simply responded, "She did."

The "Wolves" singer, who has been open about her struggle with lupus over the years, revealed on Instagram in September that she had gotten a kidney transplant due to complications from her illness. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Selena wrote at the time. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

