A Comprehensive History of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Tumultuous Relationship
It goes without saying that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have had their fair share of ups and downs. The stars, who famously dated on and off from 2010 to 2013, grabbed headlines for their heated Instagram feud in August 2016, but it seems like they've finally put their differences aside and are giving their love another try. In case you're not familiar with their history, allow us break it down for you.
- February 2011: After rumors swirled that Selena and Justin were secretly dating, the duo finally went public with their love and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
- March 2011: During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Selena played coy when asked about her relationship status with Justin, saying, "I don't know. I don't know . . . He's just sweet."
- May 2011: The pair poured on the PDA at the Billboard Awards, sharing a sweet kiss for the cameras during the nationally televised event. To top it all off, Justin even called Selena "amazing" backstage after taking home multiple awards. That same month, the couple also jetted off to Hawaii for a romantic vacation.
- August 2011: Selena cohosted the MTV VMAs preshow, and after wrapping up her interview with Justin, the "Baby" singer leaned in and planted a kiss on Selena's cheek for the entire world to see.
- September 2011: After attending Demi Lovato's concert in LA, Justin whisked Selena away and rented out the Staples Center for the ultimate date night. The Canadian star reportedly set up a romantic candlelit dinner on the court floor, and after their meal, they enjoyed a private viewing of the Titanic. Later that night, Justin tweeted, "Romance isn't dead. Treat your lady right fellas. #REAL."
- October 2011: Justin took Selena to see Rio de Janiero with a romantic helicopter ride. He also talked about starting a family and settling down in the years to come, though he claimed his Brangelina 2.0 photo was just a joke.
- November 2011: The couple looked like old Hollywood royalty when they attended the American Music Awards in LA. They arrived in an old-fashioned car and shared a few kisses on the red carpet. Their fun night came in the midst of Justin's paternity scandal, in which 20-year-old Mariah Yeater claimed Justin was the father of her baby, though he denied ever meeting her. The case was later thrown out.
- December 2011: The duo put their love on display when they attended a friend's beach wedding in Mexico.
- April 2012: Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, put an end to rumors that the pair was engaged, telling Us Weekly that the claims were "complete bullsh*t" and that his team was "laughing" when they heard them. Meanwhile, Justin and Selena's relationship continued to heat up as they kicked off the month with a series of romantic dates, including a basketball game, where the two shared an "awkward" kiss for the cameras.
- September 2012: Despite recent breakup rumors, Selena couldn't help but gush over her relationship with Justin, telling Teen Vogue, "It's really fun. I'm lucky. I'm 20. I don't take anything in my personal life too seriously. I have great friends and a solid group of people I love. I feel like everything else will come organically."
- November 2012: After nearly two years of dating, reports surfaced that Selena and Justin called it quits. Before one of his shows, the "As Long as You Love Me" singer addressed the breakup, saying, "I don't know what to say. I don't know what's going on in my life . . . To even assess that it doesn't make sense because I have not made any comment." Not long after, the two were spotted grabbing dinner in LA, and Justin tweeted out, "Things aren't always easy. There is a lot of pressure. I'm figuring it all out. I'm trying. but I care, I notice, I still hear u. #Beliebers."
- January 2013: Their reconciliation didn't last long, though. The couple broke up yet again after a reported fight on New Year's.
- March 2013: During an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman, the "Good For You" singer opened up about her recent split from Justin and joked about making him cry during their breakup. She also revealed that she wasn't dating anyone "yet."
- April 2013: Justin sent social media into a frenzy when he uploaded a photo that showed him shirtless with Selena's arms wrapped around him. He captioned it, "'You've been makin music for too long babe come cuddle' -her."
- July 2013: It's still unclear whether these two officially reconciled during that time, but while promoting his new single "Heartbreaker," Justin posted a photo of him and Selena on Instagram, captioning it simply, "#heartbreaker." Still, Selena was adamant that she would always "care about and protect" Justin.
- January 2014: Justin and Selena just couldn't seem to stay away from each other. The former couple was spotted riding Segways in LA, and that same month, Justin shared a photo of him and Selena on Instagram, writing, "Love the way you look at me." Their rumored reconciliation then took a turn for the worst when Justin was arrested in Miami Beach, FL, for suspicion of DUI and drag racing a rented yellow Lamborghini in a residential neighborhood, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Sitting in the passenger seat was Justin's rumored new girlfriend, model Chantel Jeffries.
- August 2014: After much speculation, it appeared the couple was back together. The two reportedly reunited after Justin returned from Europe, where he just so happened to get into a fight with Orlando Bloom over Selena.
- September 2014: It wasn't until his legal deposition that Justin finally confirmed that he and Selena were back on, telling the court, "We're dating."
- October 2014: Still, that didn't last very long, because less than a month later, Selena seemingly hinted at yet another breakup, tweeting out a series of cryptic tweets, which included one that read, "We have to learn the hard way sometimes."
- November 2014: Selena released her new single "The Heart Wants What It Wants" and confirmed it was about Justin to Ryan Seacrest, telling him, "He thought it was beautiful. I think it was really hard."
- December 2014: After rumors swirled that Justin had moved on from Selena with Hailey Baldwin, he took to Instagram to shut them down, writing, "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise."
- March 2015: Following her breakup from Justin, Selena began dating Zedd. The two worked together on her hit single "I Want You to Know," and in an interview with Radio Disney, the singer opened up about their newfound romance, saying, "He's this cute little German, and he's got really beautiful eyes, and he's very sweet and funny."
- November 2015: Months after her relationship with Zedd fizzled out, Selena was spotted out yet again with Justin. The reunion was captured in a couple of social media videos that showed Justin serenading her with The Temptations' "My Girl." Despite their weekend rendezvous, the stars showed up separately at the AMAs.
- May 2016: Even though Selena has stated countless times that she's "beyond tired" of talking about her ex, during one of her stops on her Revival tour, an audience member decided it was a good idea to bring a sign that read "Marry Justin Please." After taking notice of it, Selena gestured the fan to hand it over and proceeded to crumple it up and throw it on the floor without saying a word.
- August 2016: And the drama wasn't done yet. It all began when the "Sorry" singer posted an Instagram photo of him and his new girlfriend at the time, Sofia Richie. Justin threatened to make his account private over the negative comments he received on social media in regard to Sofia, writing, "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like." The situation further escalated when fans noticed that Selena commented on the photo, saying, "If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol. It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you." Things took a turn for the worst when Selena accused Justin of cheating on her when they were together, and Justin insinuated she did the same with Zayn Malik. Justin ended up deleting his Instagram account and Selena posted a brief apology to Snapchat that read, "What I said was selfish and pointless."
- January 2017: Selena then began dating The Weeknd, and Justin did not seem too pleased with the news. Shortly after photos emerged of the new couple packing on the PDA outside of an LA restaurant, photographers caught up to Justin and asked him if he listened to the fellow Canadian's music. Before the photographer could even finish his question, Justin replied, "Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That sh*t is wack."
- June 2017: Even though Selena never addressed Justin's comments, the singer had nothing but nice things to say about her ex following his emotional One Love Manchester performance. "I thought Justin did great," Selena said in an interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up. "It was really beautiful."
- October 2017: Fast-forward to present day, and it looks like Selena and Justin have mended fences. After Selena revealed that she had a kidney transplant over the Summer, the exes reportedly began speaking "a couple months after her surgery." Justin was spotted arriving at Selena's home on Oct. 22, and they allegedly hung out with mutual friends until midnight. "Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness," a source told Us Weekly. "He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now. They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church." "They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on," another source added. "They're grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation." Shortly after their reunion, Selena and The Weeknd called it quits, and ironically, Justin's latest single "Friends" is also about an ex apologizing for his mistakes and wondering if they can still be friends.
- November 2017: On Nov. 1, the two were spotted getting cozy during a stroll in LA. Later that evening, Selena sported Justin's jersey as she cheered him on at his hockey game. The following day, a source confirmed that the former couple is giving their relationship another go. "Selena and Justin are back together," the insider told Us Weekly. "Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn't dramatic and it wasn't about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery."